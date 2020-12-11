Banksy’s new work of art is in bristol and on the side of the house withdrawn from sale. But why?

A house in bristol is home to a ‘pandemic’ work of art by the urban arty warrior.

-- Advertisement --



Banksy has depicted in this painting an old woman sneezing without a mask and holding a tissue, but not using it whilst her false teeth appear to have ‘flown’ out of her mouth.

The property in question is in Vale st Totterdown in Bristol and is the steepest street in England.

The particular house the Banksy art is painted on was for sale at around Three hundred thousand pounds £ 300.000. However, it’s since been withdrawn from sale as the just the painting itself on the gable wall facing the street could fetch one million pounds alone.

Banksy has indeed confirmed that the artwork is one his.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Banksy’s latest stays put ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.