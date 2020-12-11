Baby Deaths Scandal- Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals Had ‘No Compassion and Even Blamed Mothers’ Says New Report.

The Ockenden review into maternity services at Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals uncovered a pattern of repeated serious harm to mothers and babies. The review, recently released, into the first 250 cases, out of 1,862 serious cases, also highlighted a series of “missed opportunities to learn in order to prevent serious harm to mothers and babies”.

-- Advertisement --



Some particular areas of concern highlighted in the report included a “lack of kindness and compassion” displayed by the members of the maternity team. The findings revealed these were “one of the most disappointing and deeply worrying themes”. Some bereaved parents were offered no words of condolence, while one mother said the trust’s bereavement service made “it so many times worse”. A mother who was in agony in birth said she felt “pathetic” when she was told her pain was “nothing” and she was being “lazy”.

It was also found that Hospital reviews of serious cases were sometimes “cursory”, and failed to identify underlying failures in care, and sometimes blamed mothers. Correspondence about cases were found to have “focused on blaming mothers rather than considering objectively the systems, structures and processes underpinning maternity services”. The review said: “There are several examples where mothers say that they were made to feel responsible by trust staff for the loss of their babies.”

The review also found that 13 women died in childbirth between 2000 and 2019, in some cases due to recurrent failings in the system.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Baby Deaths Scandal- Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals Had ‘No Compassion and Even Blamed Mothers’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.