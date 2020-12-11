AUSTRALIAN Covid-19 vaccine trial in Queensland cancelled as several participants falsely tested positive for HIV

An Australian-produced coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Queensland and Australian biotech company CSL was scrapped on Friday, December 11 after a number of trial participants returned false positives on HIV tests.

-- Advertisement --



According to a statement released by CSL, even though the vaccine has a “strong safety profile,” the antibodies generated by the jab interfered with HIV diagnosis.

“Follow up tests confirmed that there is no HIV virus present, just a false positive on certain HIV tests. There is no possibility the vaccine causes infection,” the statement read.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison added that the vaccine “will no longer feature as part of the country’s vaccine plan.”

_______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Australian Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Cancelled”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.