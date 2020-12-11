ANTHONY JOSHUA Says He Will Not Be Taking The Knee before his fight against Kubrat Pulev

British world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, has said he will not be ‘taking the knee’ in the ring, before his title fight with Bulgarian, Kubrat Pulev, tomorrow night, Saturday, December 12, at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London.

Joshua is quoted as saying, “No, I won’t take the knee. I won’t take the knee. I’m trying to do more tangible things. What we’re trying to do is create a union to support British culture. That’s important, to showcase people from the Afro-Caribbean community as valuable members of British society. I think that’s more important and that’s what we’re working on at the minute. Taking a knee is important, 100 per cent, but for me, personally, I’m doing something different this time around.”.

He continued, “I’ve employed someone with the team who is actually working on it. It’s a difficult task but no success comes without difficulty. Hopefully, it comes to fruition and it’s really only to do positive things in the great British environment. There are sometimes issues with stigma and stereotypes. So it’s to showcase NHS workers, architects, athletes and be positive for everyone in the community”.

Joshua added, “We’ve created a deck, a website (that has not yet gone live), and we’re doing foundational things with grassroots charities at the minute. What I would like to do is to team up with charities who deal with these things day in and day out and support their causes and champion them”.

