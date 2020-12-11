ANTHONY JOSHUA And Kubrat Pulev Clash at Weigh-In as tensions flare-up

The weigh-in today, Friday, December 11, at the London Hilton Hotel, for the world heavyweight boxing title clash tomorrow night, at the SSE Arena, in Wembley, London, almost turned into a punch-up, as Joshua reacted to inflammatory comments by his Bulgarian opponent Kubrat Pulev.

Joshua was about to step onto the scales, when 39-year-old Pulev was heard to shout at Joshua, as fight promotor Eddie Hearn explained, “‘Tomorrow, tomorrow’, so Joshua went, ‘What do you mean tomorrow?, and Pulev kept talking so Joshua said, ‘Come over here and say it’, Pulev said again, ‘Tomorrow I’ll beat you’, and AJ said, ‘What? You? Disrespect me and I’ll show you’, and then he said ‘You’re a p***y’, they wouldn’t stop”, at which point security had to pull the two men apart.

They calmed down and went for a fist-pump, but Pulev hit Joshua’s fist aggressively, and the two men went for it again, with Pulev shouting, “I will destroy you”, according to his brother Tervel, as Pulev said after the weigh-in to reporters, “I told him that I am ready and that I respect him, he is Olympic and world champion, so I respect him so much. But I am the better boxer and I told him that I will show him tomorrow and he did not like that. His reaction did not surprise me, it was normal, he is the world champion, for now. It’s his last day as world champion. Tomorrow will be different”.

