Antonio Luque, the President of the Seville Hospitality Association, and vice-president of the Hotel, Restaurant, and Catering (Horeca) sector of Andalucia, today, Thursday, December 10, reportedly announced, after a video conference between the eight relevant parties involved in the sector, that the Andalucian sector of Horeca wishes to break away from the Junta de Andalucia.

Luque claims this is the result of learning the new restrictions outlined today by Juanma Moreno, the President of the Junta, stating the hospitality business did not expect these measures, not even in the worst of cases, and for this reason, and before the umpteenth outrage to a sector that only asks to be able to work, the Andalusian hospitality industry requests the resignation of the president of the Junta de Andalucía”.

He continued, “The ridiculous argument that between six and eight in the afternoon, people relax more, is the last straw for the patience and goodwill of the hospitality industry. The Junta de Andalucía has decided to sacrifice the hotel industry, but the hotel industry has a memory, and will not forget this new affront, without reason and totally unexpected”.

“The Andalusian hospitality industry announces mobilizations throughout Andalusia to protest what is a political use of a sector that employs more than a quarter of a million Andalusians and represents more than 7% of regional GDP”, adding that on Friday, December 11, he would ask the necessary authorisation, with a view to going onto the streets to protest probably on the 21st or 22nd of December.

