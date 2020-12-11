All Secondary Schools And Colleges In Wales Will Begin Learning Online From Monday To Lower The Spread of The Virus.

All secondary schools and colleges in Wales have told they will have to begin learning online again from Monday, December 14, in a bid reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission over the Christmas period.

Wales’ education minister, Kirsty Williams, made the announcement following advice from the country’s chief medical officer that said the country’s public health situation was ‘deteriorating’.

She said, quote: ‘The virus is putting our health service under significant and sustained pressure and it is important we all make a contribution to reduce its transmission. ‘In his advice to me today, the CMO recommends that a move to online learning should be implemented for secondary school pupils as soon as is practicable. I can therefore confirm that a move to online learning should be implemented for secondary school pupils and college students from Monday next week.’

The minister said that Primary schools will continue to operate as normal during the same period. She added: ‘It is more difficult for primary and special school-age children to undertake self-directed learning.’

The minister had said recently that a second lockdown could not be ruled out just yet.

