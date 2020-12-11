Adra plans a safe Christmas

ADRA is planning a safe Christmas adapted to the present health situation.

The town hall has reinvented its programme while guaranteeing that the Three Wise men will visit Adra both online and in person, pledged Adra’s mayor Manuel Cortes.

“We have put together a programme with children at its centre, although the celebrations will be different owing to the circumstances,” the mayor said.

“As well as speaking to the children, the Three Kings will visit Adra and be with us all day on January 5 to greet them.”

Cortes explained that there would be no contact with Baltasar, Melchor and Gaspar to guarantee the children’s safety but all would talk individually to local children online.

Schools are currently distributing QR codes to reserve a date and specific time for video-calls with the Kings.

Adults have not been excluded, and on Saturday December 19 at 8pm in the Centro Cultural there will a performance of Gag Movie by the Yllana Theatre Group, the largely visual story of four people trapped in time and some of the most iconic movie moments.

This is followed the next day, Sunday December 20 – also at the Centro Cultural – with a concert at 1pm by the guitarist Tomatito, one-time accompanist of Cameron de la Isla.

