YouTube to Delete Videos That Dispute US Election Result

YOUTUBE has announced plans to delete and band videos that dispute the US Election results in the wake of widespread fraud conspiracy theories.

The video-sharing platform announced that they made the decision based on the fact that enough states have now officially certified Joe Biden as the winner. Since the November vote, Donald Trump and his allies have been spreading unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud. These claims have spread like wildfire across online platforms, provoking YouTube to now take action.

While Facebook and Twitter have been placing explicit disclaimers on all content they deem as inaccurate, YouTube labeled any videos about the Presidential race as ‘election-related’ regardless of the ideas or claims they contain. The company now admits that this relaxed approach meant ”allowing controversial views on the outcome of the process of counting votes on a current election” to be broadcast on their platform.

Youtube says they have already taken action, having deleted over 8000 channels and ”thousands” of videos for carrying misinformation. Of the pulled videos, 77% had less than 100 views. They say that 88% of the top ten search results for election content came from ”authoritative news sources”, with US broadcasters NBC and CBS proving most popular.

