Why having a Bipolar Crisis Plan in situ is a good thing!

This is something I have created for myself this week, not because I am unwell but because at this very moment I feel that I have control over my feelings and also the right frame of mind to know what I want in case an emergency intervention was needed in the future. This is to help them protect me, if I cannot.

A bipolar crisis, like any other Mental Health Illness is when I am so unwell that I could be a risk to either myself or others, suicidal or reckless behaviour that could be brought on by a manic episode.

If your trustee is a loved one, then they will already know what to look out for, but it would be a good idea to list warning signs. For example, my Mum knows that if I am on my third night of poor sleep then her antenna is up and she knows to watch me closely.

First thing is to appoint a trustee , a person that will have your best interest at heart and a person you can trust to follow your wishes or your crisis plan. Its not a legal document but if you have an action plan in place and you were to be taken ill, you will be able to focus on getting better, one less trigger and stress.

List things like your Doctors names , the medication you are on at the moment , the names and quantities you are taking also where these are kept in your home. Where your medical card is so they can find it easily, your important documents, bank cards, purse etc.

List of things that may trigger an episode, such as life events , dates , travels.

Warning signs such as paranoia, lack of sleep, worrying over insignificant things.

Things that people can say to reassure you or calm you.

Instructions on what they need to do, like lock up your house , if you have children – list important details about your day to day. School times, after school activities. Taking care of pets.

Things they can do to help you through a panic attack. Ie. My mum places ice on the palms of my hands and makes me hold it, makes me focus on my hands being cold rather than the panic.

I was sceptic at first when I started writing my crisis plan down on paper, but by the end of it , I had a sense of control whilst my mind is clear.

I would love to hear your ideas and what you would add to your crisis plan.

