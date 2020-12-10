THE World Health Organisation (WHO) and WhatsApp collaborate on new quit smoking campaign

On Tuesday, December 8, the World Health Organisation (WHO) launched a year-long campaign, together with WhatsApp and other internet giants, to tackle smoking in some 100 million people in the year. The aim of the program is to use social media to offer support networks and more access to support groups and important information to people who are trying to kick the nicotine habit.

-- Advertisement --



Other companies jumping on the quit smoking campaign bandwagon include Google, Amazon, Facebook and Johnson & Johnson. The WHO said in a statement that by working together, these companies can “raise awareness of the tactics used by tobacco companies”.

Commenting at the launch of the campaign about the links between smoking and health complications with Covid-19 WHO director general added: “Smoking kills eight million people a year, but if smokers still need more reasons to quit, the pandemic has been a real incentive.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “WHO And WhatsApp Collaborate on Quit Smoking Campaign”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.