Weather Most Regions on Alert

A yellow weather alert has been issued for no less than 15 regions, including the Andalucia.

Other regions that will be affected in the yellow alert for high winds, rain, snow and high seas are Asturias, the Balearic Islands, Catalonia, Madrid, Murcia and Melilla.

The yellow alert for most regions across the country has been issued by AEMET Spain’s meteorological office.

Winds of up to 80 kph in the west of Andalucia are expected throughout today.

In contrast, warmer weather will return this weekend to the Andalucia with higher temperatures up to 21 degrees which its unusually high for this time of year.

Saturday and Sunday will be much warmer leading to the start of next week 14 December where cooler temperatures will again prevail Droppin ton16 degrees on Tuesday

