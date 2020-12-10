Two People Injured In Fire In Alicante

TWO people injured after inhaling smoke in a fire in an Alicante apartment block

Two people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a raging fire broke out in a sixth floor apartment on Calle Music Jose Alcaraz Perez in Alicante. Fire-fighters from the Prevention, Extinguishing and Rescue Service of the Alicante City Council (SPEIS) rushed to the scene on Thursday morning, December 10, and helped Local Police lower two people from the height down to safety.

Shortly after 9:30am four fire crews with fifteen fire-fighters, as well as four local police patrols attended the scene of the fire. After those in most danger were rescued, all other occupants of the building were evacuated. The surrounding area was also closed off until emergency services got the blaze under control.

It has been a week of destruction and tragedy relating to fires. Also on Thursday morning, two people died while 17 more were injured in a warehouse fire near Barcelona, while on Wednesday a forest fire raged over a hectare of scrubland in Malaga.

