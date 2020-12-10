Tesco are stockpiling food in preparation for a NO-DEAL Brexit

BRITAINS supermarket giant Tesco are stockpiling non-fresh food goods amid fears that Boris Johnson will fail in his task to strike a post-Brexit trade deal.

Ahead of showdown talks in Brussels, the PM accused the European Union of insisting on terms “no prime minister could accept”.

It prompted Tesco’s boss to declare the supermarket giant was hoarding non-fresh food as it prepared for “the worst-case scenario”.

Time is running out to strike a trade deal and without one the UK lapses onto damaging World Trade Organisation terms after December 31.

It would mean quotas and tariffs could potentially drive up the prices of goods including food and medicines.

The PM told the Commons “a good deal is still there to be done” ahead of jetting off for dinner with Brussels chief Ursula von der Leyen.

Tesco chairman John Allan warned that leaving without a trade deal could mean empty supermarket shelves and price rises.

He said, “We are trying to ensure that we have stockpiled as much as we can of non-live product either in our own warehouses or with our suppliers.

“If we leave on a no-deal basis there will be tariffs, and those tariffs can be quite substantial on some food items.”

