Strong Winds Destroy Nativity Scene In Calpe

STRONG winds destroy the nativity scene in Calpe in Spain’s Northern Costa Blanca

Gales of up to 90 kilometres an hour ripped through the Plaza de Espana in Calpe on Tuesday night, December 8, causing damage to the stage of the nativity scene in the city centre. Luckily, the council were expecting the bad weather and removed the figurines the previous day, and so they escaped damage.

The strong gusts also uprooted a tent used the Health Centre to carry our PCR testing.

The winds are expected to ease off toward the end of the week and the city council said they will reinstall the nativity scene, which has only been in place since last Saturday, as soon as the weather allows.

