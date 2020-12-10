Step Forward in Laws for Transgender

In Ratification of a law that already exists from 2008, there will be changes made next week regarding transgender rights.

Transgender women who have suffered sexist violence should be provided with the care and the protection of the Law as if there were born a woman biologically.

Transgender women, in any case, should not be excluded from the protection the law provides.

“Providing individuals who have been diagnosed with sex dysphoria and or have been medically treated for at least two years” are two conditions that in the ruling would disappear in the new Law which will be approved in the second week of December.

Transgender women must have access to all resources help networks and any professional help available in any case.

The welcome modification of the original Law is directed to widening the focus of sexist violence where and how it occurs and indeed in more recent times transphobic violence in digital media.

In 2019 Spain marched into the top ten countries in the world for women’s rights.

