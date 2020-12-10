Starbucks to say thanks to NHS and rail staff with free coffees

STARBUCKS are set to say thanks to NHS and rail staff with free coffees being offered to workers next week.

The company are making the offer to show their appreciation for the hard work and dedication of the frontline staff during the COVID pandemic.

The offer for rail staff, which is for a free tall filter coffee, starts on Monday, December 14, and is available to all transport workers carrying a Rail Staff Travel (RST) card.

The freebie, which would typically cost from £1.60 (€1.76) each, is also available to NHS staff, first responders and care workers as long as they show their work identity card and are available from any Starbucks branch in England, Scotland or Wales.

The offer is not available on mobile orders nor deliveries, so you will need to get yourself down to your nearest Starbucks branch and order in person.

Ellie Orton, chief executive of NHS Charities Together, said: “We are grateful for our ongoing relationship with Starbucks.

“Their offer to provide NHS, first responders, transport and care workers a free coffee is a continuation of the appreciation everyone has for the people who are integral to keeping the country on its feet.”

