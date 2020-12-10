Stalker who sent voodoo dolls to his victim and “wanted to shoot a dog” is jailed

A stalker who sent voodoo dolls to his victim and admitted he “wanted to shoot a dog” has been jailed.

Simon Densham, 46, of Kirby-in-Ashfield, harassed a woman for months, trying to give her voodoo dolls and leaving an axe and other ‘gifts’ at pub where he had met her.

His bizarre and frightening behaviour began in August 2019, when he said he “took a liking” to his victim asked him for a lighter in a bar in Worksop.

He began “persistently” sending messages to the woman via Facebook, with the messages becoming more erratic and causing the woman to “fear for her safety”.

Densham also shouted the victim’s name down a microphone while on the karaoke, causing her “anxiety and distress”.

He was arrested after leaving an axe in the pub’s beer garden and said he didn’t want to cause harm, but two weeks later began sending a series of messages to the original victim’s sister, insinuating that he wanted to shoot a dog and stated ‘in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, they kill the first born’.

Densham was arrested a final time and remanded, charged with harassment, possession of an offensive weapon and making a malicious communication.

He pleaded guilty at Nottingham Crown Court and was sentenced to 16 months in prison and given a restraining order until further notice against the two women.

