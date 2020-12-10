Spanish Underwater Stonehenge Now Mapped in 3D

THE Spanish Underwater Stonehenge was rediscovered last year in the Valdecañas reservoir in Caceres. The first underwater survey is now complete, and a 3D model has been created.

Last year after the rediscovery, the General Directorate of Fine Arts set up a group to ensure the preservation of the unique monument which had been discovered after water was pumped out of the reservoir. After rapid stabilization work the Spanish Stonehenge was quickly submerged to keep it intact.

Experts have worked hard under the constraints of COVID-19 restrictions and the Institute of Cultural Heritage of Spain, the National Museum of Underwater Archaeology and the Complutense University of Madrid have completed the first underwater survey of the site. They have mapped over 12 nautical miles to create the first 3D model.

