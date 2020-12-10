Senior Australian police officer charged over unauthorised gun possession

A SENIOR Australian Corrective Services police officer from New South Wales (NSW) has been charged after 10 handguns, nine military-style assault rifles and other prohibited weapons were seized from his property.

On Tuesday, December 8, detectives from the Corrective Services Investigation Unit commenced inquiries following information received relating to the possession of prohibited firearms and weapons by a senior correctional officer near Lithgow.

Following extensive inquiries, detectives attended a minimum-security correctional centre near Bathurst and spoke with the 33-year-old man senior officer at about 1.20 pm on Wednesday, December 9.

A search warrant was subsequently executed at a property near Lithgow, where detectives seized 10 handguns, nine military-style assault rifles, 13 sets of handcuffs, five batons, a ballistic vest, a butterfly knife and knuckledusters.

Officers also seized a Corrective Services NSW gas launcher, three cans of OC spray and a large quantity of replica firearm ammunition.

The man was arrested and taken to Lithgow Police Station, where he was charged with 37 offences including;

• Possess unauthorised firearm (x10),

• possess unauthorised prohibited firearm (x8),

• possess prohibited weapon without permit (x13),

• possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority (x5), and

• goods in custody suspected stolen in/on premises.

The man was refused bail to appear at Lithgow Local Court on Thursday, December 10.

