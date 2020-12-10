Second in line to the Danish throne tests positive for Covid-19

A SPOKESPERSON for the Danish Royal Family has revealed that HRH Prince Christian aged 15 and second in line for the throne has been tested and diagnosed with Covid-19.

He will stay in isolation in Frederik VIII’s Palace at Amalienborg and apart from the Crown Prince’s family, Prince Christian has not been in contact with other members of the royal family in recent times.

There are however concerns that heir to the throne, Crown Prince Frederik, if he has been infected, may have passed on the disease at a NATO exercise at Oksbøl Barracks in southwest Jutland last Sunday.

