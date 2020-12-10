SEAT Mii and the EV life

Electric vehicles have been making the automotive headlines for some while, and with the recent announcement of no new petrol or diesel cars from 2030 (Hybrids 2035) only serves to put them even more into the headlines.

Range anxiety, a fragmented public charging infrastructure and price consistently hinder the progress of EVs. However, if you have a home charger and mainly drive commuter runs then an EV could be for you.

-- Advertisement --



More expensive EVs tend offer greater range, both stated and in the real world. Move to cheaper, well relatively, and you lose range but gain more affordable purchase prices.

SEAT’s diminutive Mii is now only available in all-electric form and suits the car well. In its previous petrol incarnation it made a super town car, and now with its new electric power it’s even better.

It costs €25,373 (£22,800), but you gain a €3,338 (£3,000) reduction via a UK government grant which helps make the purchase price more palatable. It comes with excellent levels of equipment and a useable range.

That range is 160 miles, but in the real-world that very much depends on how and where you drive. In my busy week I00 miles was my maximum range, but that was while making full use of the Mii’s features and some cruising on dual carriageways.

EVs thrive in stop start motoring to maximise their range. I would guess in city motoring you would easily manage 120-140 miles. Any more would most likely require use of the eco button on the Mii, which cuts down on features to maximise the range.

On the road the Mii is a delight, small, nimble and good fun. Its perky demeanour belies the rather lazy 0 to 100 kmh (62 mph) of 12.3 seconds and top speed of 81 mph. It smooths the bumps and its quiet drive only enhances its appeal on a daily basis.

Four people would be fine in its seats for shorter journeys, two adults and two children would be very comfortable. Although the boot space is somewhat limited, it easily accommodates the urban luggage that would result from the Mii’s city life.

This is a smart and well-equipped city car that would offset some of its higher purchase price with low running costs by home charging. It charges quickly and has a very useable commuter range. The Mii is an excellent and very useable introduction to EV life.

Facts at a Glance

Model: SEAT Mii Electric

SEAT Mii Electric Engine: 61 kwh battery

61 kwh battery Gears: Automatic

Automatic Performance: 0-100 kmh (62 mph) 12.3 seconds/Maximum Speed 130 kmh (81mph)

0-100 kmh (62 mph) 12.3 seconds/Maximum Speed 130 kmh (81mph) Economy: 161 miles mixed driving

161 miles mixed driving Emissions: 0 g/km

Model tested was UK-specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets.