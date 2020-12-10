Scientists fear iceberg collision

SCIENTISTS are concerned that the World’s largest iceberg, the size of Ibiza, could hit land this month.

The iceberg, named A68a, is the largest remaining piece of a huge ice sheet which broke away from the Antarctic Peninsula two and a half years ago.

The point of impact could by South Georgia Island in the South Atlantic.

A British Royal Air Force aircraft recently carried out a reconnaissance mission over the iceberg, resulting in photos which show cracks in its surface, tunnels in the underside, and numerous smaller pieces floating nearby.

South Georgia and the nearby South Sandwich Islands are home to colonies of millions of penguins and other birds, as well as seals and many other wildlife species.

Some scientists think that the huge iceberg could become grounded in shallow waters off the islands, or break into pieces of ice, potentially disrupting the ecosystem, including the animals’ access to food. They would also make it dangerous for boats to enter the area.

The progress of A68a will continue to be monitored.

