Say it with flowers in Teulada-Moraira

TEULADA-MORAIRA town hall has called on local florists to decorate four municipal buildings.

Fiestas and General Services councillors Aitor Llobell and Maria Jose Vidal explained that the town hall wished to decorate more of the municipality this year and at the same time to involve local businesses.

Three florists worked together on the same project to decorate the town hall building, the Teulada chapel, the La Senieta and the church in Moraira.

“2020 has been a year of serious difficulties for many commercial sectors,” Llobell said.

“Florists saw their peak seasons disappear with the arrival of Covid 19 and with this measure not only have we given more life to more buildings than usual, but we have generated more work for the sector.

