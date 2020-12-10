THE son of former two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton is set to begin professional boxing career in 2021 after signing with promoter Eddie Hearn on Thursday, December 10.

-- Advertisement --



19-year-old Campbell Hatton, whose father held world titles at super-lightweight and welterweight and last fought in 2012, is set to make his pro debut in February 2021 and is looking to draw on his father’s experience after performing well in the amateur ranks domestically.

“I’ve got a style that people will really take to,” said Campbell, who expects to campaign at super-featherweight.

“I’m very aggressive, have a high work rate, bang well to the body and I also like to box clever and pick my shots.

“But when the time is right I won’t shy away from a tear up,” added the young Manchester fighter.

“I’m very lucky to be in the position I’m in with my dad being a former world champion and my uncle Matthew also being a world title challenger as well because their experience in the game is second to none. There aren’t many people who can say they have that sort of advice.”

Campbell’s father, who drew tens of thousands of fans when he took on the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in marquee fights in Las Vegas, spoke about his pride that his son was walking in his footsteps: “I think people will take him to their hearts like they did with me.

“He has the talent and the ability to be a real force and success story in the game.

“I’m extremely proud of Campbell turning professional. I’ve been proud of him since the day he was born. He’s a fine young man and he’s following in my footsteps.

“I don’t think he’s going to disappoint. He’s only young and he’s got a way to go. I think people will love his personality, he’s a chip off the old block. Fans will love his fighting style,” the legendary British boxer concluded.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ricky Hatton’s son set to begin professional boxing career in 2021”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.