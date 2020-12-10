Returning for Canaries Christmas

Plans for new legislation that will affect all Canarians returning home to the islands will be announced momentarily.

The canary islands led by president Angel Victor Torres plans to announce new legislative measures so that Canarians and Canarian residents living outside of the archipelago will be in a position to return safely home for the Christmas period.

This statement comes as the islands are to allow international travellers who possess a current antigen test or and have been vaccinated entry to the archipelago.

President Torres also announced that this legislation involved the funding of these tests to met by the island’s government after extensive negotiating was carried out with laboratories recently.

The main objective is always safety, the president said, but the rebuilding of tourism and allowing travel to the islands by international visitors was also one of the key objectives.

The president Angel Victor Torres asks all Canarians, particularly those of Tenerife, to abide by the Mandatory measures in the next few weeks until the vaccine arrives early in 2021.

