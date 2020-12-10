A REPEAT rapist has been sentenced to more time behind bars following intervention by the Solicitor General, Rt Hon Michael Ellis QC MP.

-- Advertisement --



58-year-old Ian Vacciana, who raped and assaulted a woman on a number of occasions between 2018 and 2019, was sentenced to 13 years and 6 months’ imprisonment with an extended licence period of 4 years on March 16, 2020 at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

However, following a referral to the Court of Appeal by the Solicitor General, on December 10, the sentence was found to be unduly lenient and has been increased to 18 years’ imprisonment with an extended licence period of 4 years.

The first incident occurred in 2018 when Vacciana attempted to rape her. In the following months, Vacciana violently assaulted her several times, with the victim requiring hospital treatment as a result of his attacks.

After a series of violent assaults, Vacciana raped the woman on multiple occasions. She managed to call the police after a particularly violent attack and Vacciana was arrested.

After the hearing at the Court of Appeal the Solicitor General, Rt Hon Michael Ellis QC MP, said: “Vacciana is a dangerous individual who has shown no remorse for his sickening behaviour. I hope the Court of Appeal’s decision today brings some closure to the brave victim.’

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Repeat rapist has been sentenced to more time behind bars”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.