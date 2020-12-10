Religious headquarters broken into

A MAN, 22, was arrested when attempting to rob Los Negritos religious brotherhood’s headquarters in Sevilla.

According to the National Police, the man, who is a foreigner living in Spain illegally but who has no criminal record, accessed the building via the balcony and was caught inside before he had the chance to steal anything.

The brotherhood informed of the robbery on Twitter, and also highlighted that the alarm system worked perfectly, staff at the security company did their work properly and the National Police acted quickly and extremely well, allowing the man to be arrested and charged with breaking and entering and attempted robbery.

They also said that minimal damaged had been caused in an office in the building.

Another local brotherhood was also broken into recently, but on that occasion, relics, cash and other items were stolen. Police are still investigating in break-in.

