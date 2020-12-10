Racism Allegations Raised Against Senior Police Detective

RACISM allegations have been raised against a senior police detective from the Humberside Police.

Stewart Miller, Chief Inspector for Humberside Police allegedly called a BAME colleaguea “choc ice”. Miller is now facing a misconduct hearing and the Humberside police will not comment before the hearing.

It is alleged that Miller said “[He] isn’t fat or diabetic and has a good job so doesn’t fit the category. In fact, he is as close to white as he can be, in fact he’s a choc ice.”

The alleged comments were made in reference to a BAME colleague that had requested to work from home due to COVID-19 and the increased risk of the virus for ethnic minority groups. The comments were made in Grimsby at the Birchin Way Police Station in June.

According to the Yorkshire Post, “Chief Insp Miller is charged with breaching professional police behaviour standards contrary to the Police Conduct Regulations (2020), and is due to appear for his misconduct hearing at the old magistrates building in Goole”.

