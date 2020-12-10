Public thanks for Roundabout Charity Shop from Javea’s Social Services

JAVEA’S Social Services publicly thanked the Roundabout Charity Shop for its continuing help.

This was particularly noticeable in the department that focuses on children and the family, Social Services councillor Rita Berruti said.

The charity, which raises funds via its shop in Calle Joan Fuster at Javea Port, was a habitual collaborator with her department’s Social Attention personnel, helping to pay for extracurricular activities and remedial lessons for pupils from families with few resources, Berruti explained.

“Thank you, Charity Shop volunteers for all that you have made possible even these complicated times,” she declared.

