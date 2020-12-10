Pregnant Woman Dies From Covid in Valencia

PREGNANT woman dies from Covid-19 in the Valencian province of Castellon

The tragic news that a pregnant woman has died from coronavirus in a Valencian hospital has been confirmed by the Ministry of Health. The 40-year-old mum to be passed away on Wednesday, December 9 at the La Plana hospital in Castellon.

Hospital sources confirmed that the woman, who was in her fourth month of pregnancy, was admitted to hospital at the beginning of the week, suffering from symptoms consistent with Covid-19. The woman suffered from other medical problems, according to Las Provinces, and once she was diagnosed with the virus, unfortunately the medical professionals could not save her life.

This sad news comes as Euro Weekly News reported that a 30-year-old pregnant Granada woman sadly passed away from coronavirus in the San Cecilio Hospital Intensive Care Unit. Doctors were miraculously able to save the life of the baby girl she was carrying.

