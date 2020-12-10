Pregnant Covid patient dies in Granada

A PREGNANT woman, 30, has fallen victim to Covid-19 in Granada.

She had been admitted to San Cecilio Hospital Intensive Care Unit some time ago and was said to have prior heart condition before catching the virus.

According to national Spanish daily, El Español, doctors were able to save the life of the baby girl she was carrying, delivering her by C-section.

The woman lived with her partner in Granada and has another daughter, aged three.

The baby, who was premature, as the woman had only reached her seventh month of pregnancy, remains in Intensive Care.

The President of the Granada College of Physicians and gynaecologist at Granada Children’s Hospital, Jorge Fernandez Parra, has said that in this second wave of the coronavirus they have seen “a higher incidence of Covid patients amongst pregnant women. In the first wave, the cases, although fewer, were more serious,” held told local Spanish daily Ideal.

He added that at the moment they are seeing one or two pregnant women with Covid-19 every day. However, he clarified that pregnancy is not a risk factor for catching the virus, but that all logical precautions should be taken.

No-one, he said, is exempt from complications, but in young people, they are very rare.

