Pedro Sanchez Will Publicly Take Covid-19 vaccine

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that he is willing to be publically vaccinated in order to increase confidence in the Covid-19 vaccine. Sanchez joins a long line of world leaders and public figures, including British PM Boris Johnson and former US president Barak Obama, who have vowed to take the jab live on air.

Speaking on Wednesday, December 9 at an interview with Telecinco, Sanchez said that Spain is “ready” to begin rolling out the vaccine “in January.

“We are before the beginning of the end but we cannot lower our guard. We have the vaccination strategy prepared. This Christmas, let’s give ourselves security,” he said.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister has offered “without any doubt” to “be vaccinated publicly, not only as president, but also as a citizen”, so that the 55.2% who distrust and say that they will not be vaccinated immediately change their opinion.

