Oxford researchers partner with AA and BA to review Covid-19 test trials

OXFORD researchers partner with American Airlines (AA), British Airways (BA) and oneworld® to review the results of Covid-19 test trials.

American Airlines, British Airways and oneworld have teamed up with researchers at the Oxford Internet Institute (OII), the University of Oxford, in the review and analysis of survey data from the COVID-19 testing trial recently launched by the airlines and alliance.

The airlines and the alliance have created a taskforce to evaluate the results of the ‘Trust, Testing and Travel, Technology Use, Traveller Knowledge and Compliance with COVID-19 Health Rules’ trial.

In a joint statement, American Airlines, British Airways and oneworld said: “We are pleased to be working with one of the world’s leading academic institutions to review the results of our testing trial passenger survey, which we hope will help provide governments on both sides of the Atlantic with the evidence they need to unlock travel and kick-start the global economy.

“Moving away from quarantines in favour of comprehensive testing programmes has the potential to markedly boost customer confidence in air travel.”

Since the trial began on November 25, more than 500 customers have registered for the trial on select flights operated by American Airlines and British Airways, from the United States to London Heathrow (LHR).

Many customers have expressed interest in having the testing trials expanded to more routes and as a result, the trial has been expanded to include British Airways’ flight BA208 departing Miami (MIA) to LHR, and flight BA112 departing New York’s John F. Kennedy (JFK) Airport to LHR.

This increases the total number of daily flights in the trial to five across four gateways, ensuring a comprehensive and wide-ranging set of data from different parts of the United States.

