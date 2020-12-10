OMBUDSMAN’S SCATHING REPORT

The ombudsman of Spain has launched a scathing attack on track and trace for COVID-19.

The (acting) Ombudsman, Francisco Fernandez Marugan has said that since the de-escalation there was not enough tracing of contacts who were previously infected.

Quarantine surveillance has been simply inadequate at best and that the level of complaints to the ombudsman’s office indicated that to some degree.

His document “Actions on COVIS-19 the Pandemic” published today Thursday 10 December, reveals detailed complaints and a clear indication of COVID-19 tracing simply not working.

Information given to patients was inadequate, effective surveillance of PRE COVID-19 was ineffective.

Informing patients as to positive or negative results, He believed also took too much time.

The ombudsman claimed some administrations didn’t take seriously enough the epidemics surveillance strategy.

Finally, he said more investment was needed in the health system and a look at individual administrations failures and training practices so they may improve for the better.

