NEW YORK Doctor Admits Trading Pills For Sex favours without a legitimate medical reason



Joseph Santiamo, aged 65, of Staten Island, New York, pleaded guilty of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone, on Wednesday, December 9, via video conference, in front of US District Judge Michael A. Shipp.

Craig Carpenito, the US Attorney told how Santiamo admitted prescribing more than 100,000 opioid pills to patients, in return for sexual favours, whilst having no legitimate medical reason for providing the prescriptions, stating, “This defendant knowingly prescribed his patients, dangerous quantities of oxycodone, and even more egregiously, solicited sexual favours from certain patients who were struggling with substance abuse, in exchange for writing them additional opioid prescriptions”.

‘Many of these patients were dealing with pain and addiction, and instead of getting help from their doctor, they were drawn deeper into the cycle of drug abuse. His admission of guilt today ensures that he will be appropriately punished for this behavior,’ Carpenito added.

Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New Jersey Division, Susan A. Gibson, said, “This defendant not only violated his oath to help people, he took advantage of them when they were most vulnerable, for his own selfish needs. The only difference between him and a person who deals drugs on the street is the white lab coat he wears. The DEA are always committed to pursuing those who choose to violate the law”.

Santiamo’s hearing is scheduled for April 12, 2021, and if found guilty, faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, and a $1million fine.

