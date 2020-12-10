THE president of the Board, Juanma Moreno has explained that the new measures will want to combine health and the economy.
The goal, several advisers have pointed out, is to save lives, not Christmas.
“The measures of the last weeks have yielded their results, ” says Moreno.
“We have tried to find a fine balance” between economy and health, we want to save as many lives as possible,” he adds.
The coronavirus pandemic in Andalucia, Moreno recalls, has gone from 577 infections to 155. It is a decrease of almost 75 per cent.
The progressive de-escalation, Moreno points out, is divided into two periods.
From Saturday, December 12 to Thursday 17, both days included and then from Friday, December 18 to January 10.
In the first phase, from Saturday, December 12 to Thursday 17:
Mobility between municipalities within the same province
Shopping trade until 9pm
Hospitality until 6pm
Same curfew.
In the second phase:
Mobility between provinces.
Hospitality extends hours 6am – 6pm / 8pm – 10.30pm.
Trade opens in its usual hours.
Curfew of 11pm and 6am.
Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New measures from the Junta de Andalucia against Covid this Christmas”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.