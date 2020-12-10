New measures from the Junta de Andalucia against Covid this Christmas

THE president of the Board, Juanma Moreno has explained that the new measures will want to combine health and the economy.

The goal, several advisers have pointed out, is to save lives, not Christmas.

“The measures of the last weeks have yielded their results, ” says Moreno.

“We have tried to find a fine balance” between economy and health, we want to save as many lives as possible,” he adds.

The coronavirus pandemic in Andalucia, Moreno recalls, has gone from 577 infections to 155. It is a decrease of almost 75 per cent.

The progressive de-escalation, Moreno points out, is divided into two periods.

From Saturday, December 12 to Thursday 17, both days included and then from Friday, December 18 to January 10.

In the first phase, from Saturday, December 12 to Thursday 17:

Mobility between municipalities within the same province

Shopping trade until 9pm

Hospitality until 6pm

Same curfew.

In the second phase:

Mobility between provinces.

Hospitality extends hours 6am – 6pm / 8pm – 10.30pm.

Trade opens in its usual hours.

Curfew of 11pm and 6am.

A maximum of 10 people may be grouped in a family home on December 24, 25, 31 and January 1.

It is recommended not to exceed the two groups.

The curfew on those days is extended to 1.30am.

From December 22 to January 7, the elderly will be able to leave nursing homes for a duration of 5 days into a single-family home if there is a negative test for coronavirus on exit and return allowing families to celebrate together over the festive period.