New Covid rules bring relief for bars and restaurants, but is it enough?

THE lastest announcements from the Junta de Andalucia against Covid this Christmas have brought both more frustrations but also a small sigh of relief.

From Saturday, December 12 to Thursday 17 bars and restaurants will continue to struggle with a 6pm closure, at a time when people are trying to drum up some festive spirit socialising plays a huge part.

The second phase brings some relief although the new hours may seem slightly awkward in the ‘new normal’ we find ourselves in, adapting seems to be what we are all doing best.

From December 18 to January 10, bar and restaurants can open with extended hours, 6am – 6pm / 8pm – 10.30pm, so does this make the new siesta 6pm – 8pm?

According to the president, the early evening closure is due to experts claiming these are the hours at which we are most relaxed.

Whilst it may be an inconvenience, it does give restaurants the option to offer breakfast, lunch and finally, dinner, which will no doubt see a huge increase in revenue especially for the smaller, independent businesses.

With shopping hours extended until 9pm and restaurants open until 10.30pm for the final few days before Christmas, it will be a better late than never scenario for us all getting some festive cheer.

