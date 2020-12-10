Netherlands Discover Russian ‘Espionage Network’

THE NETHERLANDS has expelled two alleged Russian spies after uncovering a ”substantial espionage” network operating in the country.

The two accused spies were allegedly posing as diplomats at Russia’s embassy in the Hague, and stand accused of being part of a ”substantial espionage network” that Moscow has since ”recently rolled up”.

The duo have been declared persona non grata by the Netherlands and must leave the country. They stand accused of attempting to infiltrate Holland’s lucrative high-tech sector by building ”a substantial network of sources” in the Artificial Intelligence and nanotechnology industries.

The Dutch Interior Minister Karin Ollongrin said that their activities ”likely caused damage to the organisations where sources are or were active and thus possibly also to the Dutch economy and national security”. She said she has summoned the Russian ambassador for a meeting in the Foreign Ministry.

The Kremlin dismissed the claims as ”unfounded” and called the Hague’s actions ”provocative”, with a senior Russian overseas official saying that Moscow will feel ”forced to take symmetrical action” against Dutch diplomats.

In 2018 the Netherlands expelled four Russians in connection to a massive cyberattack on the global weapons monitoring agency, the OCPW, based in the Hague.

