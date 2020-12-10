NATIONAL POLICE Arrest Man In Murcia For Stabbing His Tenant



National Police in Murcia, yesterday, Wednesday, December 9, arrested a 41-year-old Spanish man for allegedly threatening a tenant of his building, and inflicting injuries on him, with a large knife.

Reportedly, say witnesses from the building, the injured man had failed to pay his monthly rent to the man who attacked him, resulting in a heated discussion that escalated, with the aggressor taking a large knife and inflicting several cuts to the other man, whilst also allegedly threatening another tenant who tried to calm the argument.

The attacker was apprehended and arrested on the street by the National Police, who also found the weapon on his person.

