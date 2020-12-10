MURDER Arrest After Woman Found Dead In A Dorset Hotel it has been reported



Dorset police have arrested a 32-year-old Bournemouth man, on suspicion of murdering a young woman found dead at the Travelodge Hotel on Christchurch Road, Bournemouth, around 8am on Wednesday, December 9.

Jez Noyce, Detective Chief Inspector of Dorset Police, said, “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman at this extremely difficult time. We are carrying out a full investigation into this matter and officers have been speaking with those guests who are staying at the hotel”, adding, “I would also like to thank guests at the hotel for their patience and understanding, while we have been carrying out enquiries at the scene”.

The crime scene has been cordoned off, while investigators from Dorset Police’s special crime unit carry out an investigation into what had been described as a suspicious death. The young woman’s family have been informed, and specially-trained officers are caring for them.

