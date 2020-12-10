Mum tattoos one of her identical baby twins to tell them apart

A mum has one of her identical baby twins tattoed to tell them apart.

BUT while the 31-year-old mother, who hasn’t been named, has been slammed for having the baby boy inked, she defended her actions on Reddit, explaining it’s for medical reasons.

The mum said that after having fertility treatment, she was delighted to give birth to Sam and Jack, who are so alike that she and her husband get them mixed up.

However, Jack was born with a condition that means he needs to have an injection once a week.

And on one occasion the family had to rush Sam to hospital in America when his grandmother accidentally gave the injection to the wrong baby.

“He was never in danger. It’s a very slow acting medication that, at worst, would have given him diarrhoea in a few days,” she said.

But her mother-in-law was devastated, and the mum-of-two ended up sending them to daycare instead, where a doctor and the childcare staff recommended a tattoo.

The woman added: “They tattoo a freckle, no bigger than the end of a pencil eraser, on an area of skin that’s easily seen while the child is under mild sedation similar to dental offices.

“Because of the area it usually fades in two to three years but by then they should have developed more personal features and may not need it redone. So after discussion with my husband we did it.”

The little baby boy now has a 2mm ‘freckle’ on his earlobe.

