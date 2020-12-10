MOTORIST dies in El Palmar crash in Murcia. The accident occurred at the A-30 exit heading towards El Palmar.

An unnamed man, aged 61, died after attempts to resuscitate him were not successful. The traffic accident happened at just after 5.30 pm on Wednesday at the roundabout on the exit of the A-30 in Murcia.

-- Advertisement --



112 received multiple calls to say that a motorist had collided with a lamppost and that no other vehicles were involved. A Mobile Emergency Unit of the Management of Urgencies and Health Emergencies 061 and local police attended the scene where the man was found unconscious. Emergency services were unable to resuscitate him and no further details are yet known.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Motorist Dies in El Palmar Crash in Murcia”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.