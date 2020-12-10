MIGRANT gang attacks UK lorry driver with rocks

A UK lorry driver was left traumatised when a group of migrants broke the window of his vehicle with a rock and threw projectiles at him, until he was left a bloody mess. 57-year-old Andy Couper was attacked by the 15 youths while waiting to board a ferry in the French port of Calais.

The Road Haulage Association reported to the Telegraph that there has been an increase in migrant-related violence at the port in recent months with so many people wanting to be carried across the water to the UK.

A separate incident at the same port was filmed by lorry driver Greg West, which showed another group of migrants using force to try and get into the backs of trucks.

Mr West later wrote on his Facebook page: ‘Welcome to the daily calais grind, if you want to know why we don’t care too much for these people in our country here is a good reason why.’

