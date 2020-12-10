Massive Fine for Lincoln Student Partying with Nearly 100 People

A MASSIVE £10k fine has been given to a Lincoln student partying with nearly 100 people.

A Lincolnshire University student at the Viking House student flats, hosted a party with nearly 100 people in attendance on Friday December 4. The student has been fined £10k after Lincolnshire Police broke up the party.

Currently Lincolnshire is on the highest level of restrictions for the COVID-19 pandemic, tier 3. This means that indoors gatherings are banned.

Jon McAdam, Chief Superintendent for Lincolnshire Police said, “It seems the organiser had decided to ignore the rules and regulations set out by the COVID-19 legislation, which says that gatherings of more than 30 people are not allowed, and which are of course there to help stop the spread of the virus.

“As a result, we identified the organiser and issued the full £10,000 fine on-the-spot. This is of course means tested and only issued for the most serious of breaches, which this was.

“Our approach since the start of the pandemic in March has been to use our powers as a last resort and enforce as the final straw, but in a situation such as this, in a time now when it’s quite clear that everyone knows the rules, there was no way we could have done anything other than hand out the maximum penalty.

“I would say that I hope this acts as a warning to others but I don’t think I need to because most of our communities in Lincolnshire have so far complied with the rules. It’s only a small minority, as we’ve seen in this case, that have decided to completely ignore the regulations.

“Why those involved here thought that the rules, which are designed to keep people safe, don’t apply to them is beyond me.”

The University of Lincoln is investigating the incident.

