Mass Screening in Huercal De Almeria Sees Low Turnout

MASS screening in Huercal de Almeria sees a low turnout on Wednesday despite City Council announcements on social media, and individuals being invited by SMS messages.

Wednesday’s testing ran from 10 am to 6 pm in a mobile testing unit. This was the first screening of the week with other towns to follow. Just under 600 tests were planned to be carried out in Huercal de Almeria, although the turnout was low. Only a single positive case was found.

The tests used are rapid antigen tests, and only require a quick nasal sample, with results returned in minutes.

Thursday will see an expected 1000 tests carried out in Roquetas de Mar and Macael while Friday is the turn of Alhama de Almería.

