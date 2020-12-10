Mass Covid testing for secondary schools pupils in worst-hit areas

Mass Covid testing for secondary school pupils is to be rolled out in the worst-hit areas of London, Essex and Kent, the Health Secretary has revealed.

MATT HANCOCK said everything must be done to stop the spread in school-age children now, stressing that “by far” the most rapid rise in infection rates was among 11 to 18-year-olds.

At a Downing Street press briefing, the Health Secretary said the government was “particularly concerned” about cases in “London, Kent and Essex”.

In these areas he said Covid infections are rising and “in many areas are already high”.

As such, the government is putting in place an immediate plan to test all secondary school-age children in the seven worst-affected boroughs in London, in parts of Essex that border London and parts of Kent.

More details are expected to be revealed tomorrow, Friday, December 11.

