MARTY WILDE One Of First Celebrities To Get The Vaccine for coronavirus



Marty Wilde, the 1960s pop music legend, now aged 81, famous for his hit song ‘A Teenager In Love’, was today, Thursday, December 10, one of the first celebrities to have the new coronavirus vaccine, at Lister Hospital, where he was a patient after being admitted after the first lockdown, with a heart condition.

-- Advertisement --



Jokingly, Marty commented, “This is one of the few times I am glad I am older than Cliff Richard because I am going to get my injection before that bugger does”, before complimenting the UK government on being first with the vaccine, “We are world leaders. That’s what we are. I can’t believe we beat America. Not only that, but we also have the Oxford one to come up as well, which will be another great one”.

He continued, “At least we have got a better one than the Russians, there’s no question about that. I feel a responsibility not just to my family, but to people like me, who can be useful to the public. I don’t say it in a conceited way. I don’t mean it that way. But I just think a lot of people count on me. Lots of fans have been affected by Covid, lost money on hotels they have booked to see our tour earlier this year. They can’t get their money back. I’ve got to be good for them. I know it sounds boring but it’s not. I really feel that”.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Marty Wilde One Of First Celebrities To Get The Vaccine.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.