Family and relatives of football legend Diego Maradona, who passed away last month, have begun a battle over the £37million fortune he left behind.

It turns out Maradona never made a will, which makes the fight over his estate, something of a free-for-all, as Argentian law says no children can be omitted from a will, with everything to be distributed equally, and the result is that 16 people are involved in the fight over Diego’s legacy.

It is believed he made a will in 2012, but then retracted it in 2016, so now, not only Maradona’s five children, but also seven other children, each claiming to be his “love-child”, as well as four of Diego’s sisters, are all reportedly laying claim to a share of the spoils.

A source in Buenos Aires commented, “The battle for Maradona’s money won’t just be contested, it will be a World Cup. With no will, children close to Maradona, and some he has never met, will all be able to claim an equal share of his fortune. That is clearly unacceptable to children who were part of his life for years and feel they have been cheated”.

Documents have revealed Diego owned properties across the globe, has cash in banks in Buenos Aires, Switzerland, and Dubai, plus owned a fleet of high-end luxury vehicles, as well as sponsorship and advertising deals he had with Coca-Cola and Puma.

