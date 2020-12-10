Man jailed after acid and angle grinder attack on couple in North Shields

A MAN has been jailed after he turned up with a bottle of acid and an angle grinder during an attack on a couple in North Shields on July 6.

21-year-old Reece Speirs was sentenced to almost two years in prison on Wednesday, December 9, after the court heard the horrific and violent events.

Speirs turned up at the couple’s house, who only knew Speirs as a friend of their daughter’s boyfriend, with a bottle of ammonia in his hand, shouting “come out here and I’ll squirt you”.

Newcastle Crown Court heard how Speirs threw the contents of the bottle towards the man twice, with the liquid hitting him on the top of his head and the side of his body before throwing the acid at the man’s partner as she tried to get him back in the house, being hit on the cheek and chest.

Speirs then picked up a metal ankle grinder and lunged towards the couple, leaving the man with a cut on his finger as he put up his hands to protect himself, before fleeing the scene on his bike.

In a victim personal statement, his partner said she had “never seen violence like this in her life” and described bursting into tears at work after the incident.

